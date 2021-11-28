$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. 1,170,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

