3,253 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

