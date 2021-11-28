$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $344.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,340 shares of company stock valued at $137,436. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 1,352,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,433. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

