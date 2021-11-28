$383.15 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $383.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.92 million to $384.94 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,509 shares of company stock worth $3,866,383. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 163.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $21,689,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

