$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $155.60. 695,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

