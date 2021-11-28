$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 764,454 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 261,782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halliburton by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,008 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 607.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,592 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,950,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

