$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. 967,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.