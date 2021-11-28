$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $6.97 on Tuesday, hitting $182.73. The stock had a trading volume of 672,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.