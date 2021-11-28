4,155 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,039 shares of company stock worth $17,947,267 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

