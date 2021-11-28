43,300 Shares in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFF. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.05 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.21 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.