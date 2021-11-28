465,676 Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 465,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Digimarc by 292.1% in the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $17,940,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 341,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digimarc by 131.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 180,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $39.68 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

