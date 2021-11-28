4NEW (KWATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,169.76

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $130,169.76 and approximately $2,478.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00236710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

