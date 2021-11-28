$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.97 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $23.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,333. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

