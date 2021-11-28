57,044 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,361,981 shares of company stock worth $28,402,270 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

