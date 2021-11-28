$581.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $581.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.70 million and the lowest is $581.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Rollins by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after buying an additional 728,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 559,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 527,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

