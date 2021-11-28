59,852 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of UWM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $103,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

