69,880 Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Italk Inc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Italk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

