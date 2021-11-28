8,166 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $35.17 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

