$912.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $912.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.61 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $906.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

