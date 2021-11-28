AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,535 ($20.05) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,820.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,968.58. The firm has a market cap of £347.25 million and a PE ratio of 117.18.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.