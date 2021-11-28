Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 337,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,862. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 562,418 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

