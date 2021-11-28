Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $630.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.60. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

