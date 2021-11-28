AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $62.58

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.58, but opened at $57.85. AerCap shares last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 19,479 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after buying an additional 244,166 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after buying an additional 147,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

