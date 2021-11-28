AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01.

AFCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $22.85 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.