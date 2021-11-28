Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

