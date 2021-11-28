Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Volume Tops $193.87 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $323.64 million and $193.87 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.19 or 0.00420356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00186972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.