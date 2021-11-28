Aleph.im (ALEPH) One Day Volume Hits $2.40 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $91.61 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,305,540 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

