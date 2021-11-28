Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.44.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.