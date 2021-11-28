Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 638,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

