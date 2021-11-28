Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Holdings Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.