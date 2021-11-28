Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,676.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

