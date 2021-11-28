Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $21.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

PINE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

