Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 65,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

