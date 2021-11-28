Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 644,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,861. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

