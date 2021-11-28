American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.05 on Friday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
American Aires Company Profile
