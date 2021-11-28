American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

