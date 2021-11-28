Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Truist Securities

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.48.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.