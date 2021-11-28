Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of HES traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,698. Hess has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

