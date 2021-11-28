Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $225.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $916.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

