Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $25.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.38 billion and the lowest is $25.12 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.40 billion to $99.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.20. 8,523,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,981. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.21. The firm has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.