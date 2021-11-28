Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $70.79

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

