Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$44.43

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.43.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock has a market cap of C$637.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.92.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

