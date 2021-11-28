Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $103.18

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.75, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

