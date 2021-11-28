Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $40.17

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.