Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $410.23

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of HD traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,270. The company has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.77. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

