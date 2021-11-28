Analysts Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) PT at $6.04

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.