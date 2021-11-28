Analysts Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Target Price at $43.00

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

VOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VOR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 59,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,412. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

