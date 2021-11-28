Analyzing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $931.03 million 19.98 $140.41 million $4.33 109.35 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 29.47 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 1 7 0 2.88 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus price target of $476.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.96%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 17.94% 15.86% 11.50% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Outlook Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics &Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. The co

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

