Anchor Market Capitalization Tops $10.23 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $43,427.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00234499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

