Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $3.35 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00006161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $591.60 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,408,179 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

